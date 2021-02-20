Dharamshala: Amidst opposition’s protest and a section of farmers’ agitation against three agriculture laws, Himachal Pradesh BJP executive have supported the farm laws and adopted a resolution supporting the bills.

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, in his address on the concluding day of the state BJP executive on Friday, claimed that farmer would be benefited from agriculture bills, and majority of farmers were supporting the bills.

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that a handful of people were trying to misguide farmers.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and Hamirpur parliamentarian Anurag Thakur also supported of the agriculture bills and termed these laws as historic and in favour of the farmers.

Anurag Thakur claimed that the Modi government has taken various steps to increase the income of farmers and started various policies to benefit them.