Dharamshala: Taking potshot at opposition Congress, Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the opposition in the State was directionless, leaderless and issueless political party.

Himachal Chief Minister, in a BJP executive meeting on Friday, blamed Congress leadership for desperately trying to find issue against the State Government in a bid to remain politically alive.

He said that the Congress leaders in the State even didn’t spare their own party and raised a bill of Rs. 12 crores before the High Command, claiming that this amount was spent by the party to help the needy during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government has launched about fifty new schemes for welfare of every section of the society and development of every area of the State. And people of the State gave their wholehearted support to the State Government and ensured landslide victory of the BJP candidates in all the elections held in the State since last three years. He credited party workers for successive poll victories of last three years and asked them to work harder and ensure party victory in forthcoming elections as well.

He said that it was for the first time that the State Government created three new Municipal Corporations and 389 panchayats in the State to ensure better development of the State. He said that the Congress Government during all these years made only one Municipal Corporation at Dharamshala, but the present State Government created three Municipal Corporations of Palampur, Solan and Mandi.