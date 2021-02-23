Shimla: Aiming to expand fun activities for tourists, the state government is mulling to open a floating restaurant at Tattapani in the Mandi district.

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur directed the administration and the tourism department to explore the possibility to develop the floating restaurant. He stated that such amenities will attract tourists.

The Chief Minister virtually also inaugurated Water Sports Activities at Tattapani from here Shimla.

Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to developing lesser-known tourist places under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ programme. He said that this would not only lessen the burden on already crowded tourist places but would also provide an opportunity for tourists to explore virgin destinations.

Water Sports facilities at Tattapani would go a long way in providing employment and self-employment activities to the local youth, CM said and further added to start water sports activities like speed boating, water skiing, jet skiing, skiboarding, water scooter, cruise etc. in various water bodies.

Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government had also notified H.P. Miscellaneous Adventure Activities ‘Amendment’ Rules, to make sports activities safe and secure for sports lovers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Karsog area has several popular tourist destinations such as Mahunag Temple, Kamaksha Temple etc. which would be developed from a religious tourism point of view.

Chief Minister also launched e-Service portal of Tourism Department. The new service would ensure time-bound services of issues related to various project approvals to the entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector. He said that this would facilitate registration, renewal, project approvals and essentiality certificates to the seekers.