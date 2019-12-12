Nauni varsity signs pact for tech transfer

Nauni/Solan: The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Himachal based firms viz. Purva Food Industry, Wild Himalaya and Kinnaur based Negi Enterprises for transfer of technologies.

The MoUs are part of the university’s efforts towards technology transfer to the ultimate users.

Horticulture University has signed a memorandum with Kasauli based enterprise Purva Food Industry that enables the effective utilization of ginger and garlic for the development of different value-added products. The researchers of the university have worked on complete product development and tried to resolve the technical problems faced by the entrepreneurs during the manufacturing of ginger garlic paste.

The technology can prove to be a boon for the Sirmour district of the state where the farmers often end up getting low prices for their produce during glut season.

University has signed a memorandum with Solan based Wild Himalaya that deals with the processing of apple fruits for further value addition. Presently, in some areas of the state, the unmarketable apple fruits are being used for juice extraction, fermentation etc without any pre-treatments resulting in a low-quality final product. Due to its poor quality, the product is not able to fetch optimum returns for the processors. The university has developed a protocol for the complete utilization of apple fruits for processing to overcome the above problems. This technology has been transferred to Solan based company, Wild Himalaya.

Kinnaur based company Negi Enterprises has signed a memorandum with University that will share the technology to establish a wild apricot kernel oil processing industry. The farmers of Kinnaur, Chamba, upper Shimla and some parts of Mandi district are extracting apricot kernel oil by using traditional methods. However, due to the poor quality of oil, non-recognition of the nutritional profile among consumers, the farmers are not getting appropriate returns from their product.

The university scientists were working on this technology for the past over 10 years and have developed a complete process protocol for the extraction of kernel oil.

The three technologies-protocol were developed by Dr Devina Vaidya, Dr Manisha Kaushal and Anil Gupta, scientists of the Department of Food Science and Technology of the university, under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Post Harvest Engineering and Technology scheme of ICAR.

The pacts were signed by Dr JN Sharma, Director of Research in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Deans, Directors and the scientists of the department. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parvinder Kaushal congratulated the university scientists for developing technologies to tackle some of the problems of the industry and making their research available to the progressive entrepreneurs. Dr Kaushal added that besides technical expertise, the university will also help the firms to establish the enterprise.

The companies will also acknowledge the university technology on their product label.