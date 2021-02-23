Cabinet nod to amend Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna

Shimla: Aiming to curb traffic violation, the state Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal to modify penalties and fines under Section 210A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 as well as to specific authorities competent to compound the offences under Section 200 of the Act.

The State Cabinet, in its meeting here on Tuesday, decided to modify the penalties to ensure the safety of the people, by motivating people to adopt save driving.

The State Cabinet, in another decision, decided to extend the Special Land Acquisition Unit at Nalagarh in Solan district and also engage staff on re-employment/ fixed emoluments basis for a period of one year from 1st January 2021 as the land acquisition work in the stretch of Baddi-Nalagarh road length of 18 kilometers under Project Director NHAI Shimla was being done by Land Acquisition Collector Nalagarh.

The Cabinet decided to implement Mukhya Mantri Krishi Kosh Scheme for Farmer’s Producer Organizations (FPOs)-2020 for providing incentives, concessions and facilities for eligible FPOs of the State.

Under the Scheme, FPOs could avail seed money upto 30 percent of the total project cost with a maximum ceiling of rupees six lakh or one and half times of equity raised by the FPOs, whichever was less. The Scheme would also ensure Credit Guarantee Cover for Bank Loan, Interest Subsidy etc.

To ease out the traffic congestion on Chhota Shimla to Kasumpti road, Cabinet approved to transfer of two small shops at Sadbhawana Chowk of Chhota Shimla. The move is to ensure the widening of congested Sadbhawana Chowk.

Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet also given nod to amend the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna 2019 to reduce the burden of loan on the entrepreneurs. As per the Cabinet approval, the subsidy would be deposited in the term loan account of the borrower and would be adjusted only after three years.

Now after disbursement of 1st installment of loan by the bank under the scheme, the General Manager, GIC would approve the subsidy amount in two installments of 60 percent initially and 40 percent after the unit commences commercial production/operation and physical verification of the unit has been done.

The remaining 40 percent subsidy amount would be released within 15 days of the verification.

The state Cabinet also gave its nod to the Governor’s Address to be delivered during the budget session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha.