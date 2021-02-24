Shimla: Following the criticism on social media, the State Taxes and Excise Department on Tuesday withdrawn the use of a picture of ‘Nati’ on the label of a country liquor brand.

A Spokesperson of the Excise Department in an official press communique released here on Tuesday said that

“it has been brought into the notice of the department on 19th February through the media, that cultural sentiments of certain sections of society have been hurt by the use of a picture of Nati on the label of country liquor brand was being sold in the State.”

He said that the department approves a brand of liquor taking into consideration the sentiments of all religions and castes in the state. This brand was also approved after the completion of all legal formalities.

In other states, brands depicting pictures of local cultural identifications are normal. Like in Punjab, liquor brands depicting the pictures of “Bhangra dhol” and having the name of “Punjabi Heer” are quite prevalent. Similarly, in Rajasthan, liquor is being sold in the market under the brand names “Ghumar” and “Dhola Maru”. which holds a significant place in the cultural heritage of these states.

Although the approval to this brand has been given after considering all the legal aspects, yet keeping in view the sentiments of the people, the Excise Department withdrawn the approval of picture of Nati on the label of this particular brand with immediate effect.