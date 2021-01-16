New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is based on very humane and important principles. PM Modi clarified

“Those who need the vaccine the most will get it first. Those who are at the maximum risk of getting infected will be vaccinated first.”

“our doctors, nurses, hospital sanitation workers and para-medical staff will have the first right to get vaccinated. This priority is available to the medical hospitals in both public and private sectors. PM Modi said after launching the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing on Saturday.

After the medical staff, the Prime Minister said, the members of essential services, and those responsible for country’s security and law and order will be vaccinated. He said

“Our security forces, police personnel, fire brigade, sanitation workers will be given priority. This number will be nearly 3 crore and Government of India will bear the expense of their vaccination”

While elaborating on the robust arrangements for the drive, the Prime Minister cautioned the people to be careful about not missing taking two doses. He said that there will be a gap of one month between the doses. He asked people to keep their guards up even after taking the vaccine as only two weeks after taking the second dose, human body will develop necessary immunity against Corona.

Modi requested the countrymen to show the same patience at the time of vaccination as they showed throughout the fight against Corona.