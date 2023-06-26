In an effort to combat the fleecing of apple growers in Himachal Pradesh by commission agents, the state government has implemented measures to expose and penalize defaulters. The Agricultural Marketing Board has instructed market committees to display the names and addresses of these unscrupulous agents in mandis (marketplaces) during the apple season. The move aims to safeguard the interests of apple growers who have been losing crores of rupees every year due to deceptive practices by commission agents, locally known as “Aadathis.”

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has directed the Marketing Board to implement stringent arrangements to curb the exploitative behaviour of commission agents. Consequently, the renewal of licenses for defaulting agents has been prohibited. The government is determined to take strict action against those who cheat apple growers during this apple season.

To prevent apple growers from falling prey to fraudulent practices, electronic display boards will be installed in mandis, clearly showcasing the names of defaulter agents. Additionally, notice boards, hoardings, and banners will be erected in all mandis, publicly disclosing the identities of commission agents who fail to pay the market fee. This transparency initiative aims to ensure that apple growers are not misled by these unscrupulous individuals.

Furthermore, a help desk has been established in the mandis to facilitate complaints against defaulting commission agents. Apple growers will have the opportunity to report grievances to the help desk, staffed by dedicated employees and officers. Upon receiving a complaint, the help desk personnel will promptly inform the secretary of the market committee, the managing director of the marketing board, as well as the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) and deputy commissioner of the relevant sub-division. Complaints related to payment irregularities will be expeditiously forwarded to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further action.

The government’s proactive steps to tackle the exploitation of apple growers by commission agents demonstrate a commitment to protecting the agricultural community and ensuring a fair and transparent marketplace for apple trade in Himachal Pradesh. By publicizing the names of defaulting agents, implementing complaint mechanisms, and taking strict action against offenders, the authorities aim to restore confidence and enable Apple growers to receive the rightful remuneration for their produce.