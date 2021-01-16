Shimla: COVID vaccination drive started on Saturday in the state and total of 1,536 healthcare workers were administered COVID vaccine.

Dr Nipun Jindal, MD, National Health Mission, said the target was 2,499 and the percentage coverage is 61.46 per cent. Three minor adverse events following immunisation were reported in the state at three different locations in District Kangra (Dr RPGMC Tanda), Sirmour (Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib) and Solan (MMU Solan), Dr. Jindal further informed.

The symptoms were dizziness, anxiety, nausea and shivering, he said and further added that the beneficiaries recovered after management as per protocol.

The second dose of the vaccine would be administered to them after 28 days, Jindal added.

Meanwhile, the state has reported one Covid death and 71 positive cases on Saturday while 82 positive patients have also recovered.

Now active caseload in the state is 751 of which Kangra district has 176 positive and Hamirpur has 113 active cases. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have 4 and 3 active cases respectively.