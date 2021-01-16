Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion of the launch of first phase of Covid-19 vaccination campaign visited identified site under Regional Hospital at Mandi today. He also reviewed the work plan for Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district.

Thakur expressed satisfaction over the decline of Covid-19 cases in the State and said that the Covishield vaccine would give safe and expected results in eradicating covid cases in the State.

Jai Ram Thakur on the first day of vaccination took stock of the established Covid vaccine centers at Vijay Senior Secondary School, Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical Collage and Hospital, Civil Hospital Sundernagar and Karsog, where 360 health workers were administered vaccine.

Chief Minister said that the period between first dose and second dose of the vaccination would be of 28 days and the antibodies would develop after 42 days of vaccination and therefore it is vital to take appropriate precautions during this period.

He directed the concerned officers regarding micro plan of vaccination campaign which would be completed in 161 phases in 111 centres of the district covering 11,877 beneficiaries upto 1st February, 2021.