Manali: To keep tabs on hooligans inside the Atal Tunnel, the state Police has installed high-quality automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras in the Atal Tunnel.

Now, the district police will get the information of every vehicle passing through the tunnel as ANPR will record the vehicle in its database.

The Kullu Police has also equipped police personal deployed in the tunnel with body-worn cameras.

The SP Kullu Gaurav Singh has maintained that the district police were committed to ensuring a memorable experience of the Atal Tunnel for the tourists and at the same time ensuring the safety and security inside the tunnel.

After opening of the tunnel, reports of nuisance and ruckus inside the tunnel were come to fore. Even Kullu police had booked tourists for dancing inside the Tunnel and obstructing traffic in December last year.