Shimla: Veteran Congress leaders and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has asked the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) administration not to let the Cancer hospital become a political arena.

Singh had stated this two day’s after a philanthropist Sarabjeet Singh Bobby, had accused the IGMC administration of trying to sabotage his social service being rendered by him to the patients and attendants of the IGMC hospital.

Bobby had been running langar services at IGMC free of cost for the last six years.

“Keeping in mind the yeoman services rendered by Bobby, the previous Congress government had gone out of the way and allotted the space for ‘Rain Basera’ to provide shelter to cancer patients,” he said, criticizing the move of the IGMC administration for allegedly tendering the process of allotment of the same to someone else secretly.

This would be grave injustice not only to a true philanthropist Bobby but also to IGMC which is a temple of humanity, said Singh.

Seeking Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s intervention, he asked him to take the matter seriously and demanded immediate cancellation of the tender so that Bobby could terminate his indefinite protest.

Member of Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday, had also come out in support of Bobby and condemning the move of IGMC administration, blamed them of humiliating the passion of Bobby for providing succor to thousands of patients and attendants daily.

The yardstick of means of earning should not be applied everywhere by the IGMC administration, he added.

Drawing attention of the Chief Minister, he urged him to allocate the rain basera to Bobby to continue his social service activities, so as to save, especially the cancer patients from any kind of inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Sarabjeet Singh has sit on Dharma at Ridge Maidan and protesting against IGMC administration.