Mandi 44, Kinnaur report 19 new COVID infection

Shimla: COVID-19 cases have recorded surge on Saturday as 94 positive cases were reported and 2 deaths in the state.

Mandi district has reported highest 44 positive cases, Kinnaur 19, while 14 positive COVID cases were reported in Kangra district.

As per report, in Mandi district 30 out of 44 positive Corona cases, are teachers. It’s pertinent to mention that schools are to be opened for students from 1st February.

Shimla district has reported 7 new cases, while Sirmour, Una and Solan have reported 3 each case.

52 COVID patients have also recovered and now active caseload in the state is 383. state has also reported 2 COVID deaths, 1 each in Kangra and Una district.

Sr. No District Age Sex Reason of Death 1 Kangra 61 Male Severe COVID 19 Disease Comorbid-Hypothyroidism 2 Una 50 Male Severe COVID 19 Pneumonia Comorbid- Hypertension

So far state has recorded 57,494 COVID positive cases, of which 56,131 have recovered and 964 have lost their lives due to COVID related complication.