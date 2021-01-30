Shimla: The SJVN has bagged 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal through competitive bidding.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN conformed the development and stated that the the Investment Board of Nepal in its latest meeting, chaired by Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, has awarded the Project to SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that SJVN has obtained the Project through International Competitive Bidding, after competing with various international companies including from China.

The Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur Districts of Nepal. On completion 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will generate 3,561 million units of electricity per annum.

Projects would result in overall development and boost mutual economic growth in India and Nepal, Sharma said and further added that the Infrastructural Development related to project activities would ensure overall socio-economic development of the region.

SJVN is already constructing 900 MW Arun 3 HEP in Nepal and 217km 400 kV associated transmission system. With addition of Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project to its kitty, SJVN portfolio now stands at 8960.5 MW.