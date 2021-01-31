41 Hard Drives are still to examine, Fake Degree numbers likely to be in lakhs

Shimla: The state police, after scanning 14 of the 55 hard disks, has found that the Solan based Manav Bharti University had sold 36,000 fake degrees.

Still 41 hard disks are to be scanned and number of Fake Degrees are likely to be in lakhs.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, while interacting with media on Saturday, revealed that the passport of kingpin of the scam Raj Kumar Rana, the chairman of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust, has been revoked and initiated the extradition proceeding to bring back his family from the Australia, he further added.

DGP Kundu revealed that investigation teams had visited 17 states, including terror hit Shopian region of the Jammu-Kashmir UT, and booked 8 accused involved in the scam. 2 of them are in Judicial custody.

The state cabinet, in August 2008, had rejected the proposal of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust to set up University, on the basis of weak financial ground and lack of experience in the education sector. However, surprisingly same cabinet had given its nod in February 2009 to set up the University. DGP hinted to investigate how trust fulfil the criteria in just six months.

Earlier, on 29 January, Enforcement Directorate had attached properties worth Rs. 194.17 Crore of University Chairman and family, which was the biggest-ever attachment of properties of any educational institution in the country in a money laundering case.