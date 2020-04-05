Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has asked citizens, requiring any particular medicine not available at nearest chemist shop, to register the medicine on the helpline numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 or on toll-free No. 1070 and govt will deliver medicine on nearest chemist shop.

Even if medicine isn’t available in state, the government will procure the medicine from other state and will deliver to needy citizens.

Chief Minister stated that the Government has decided to ensure availability of essential medicines to citizens facing difficulty in getting such during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Jai Ram Thakur said that person can contact the nearest chemist indicated by the person for collection of medicine by showing medical prescription. In case the person wants delivery of medicine on his location, he could tie up with the nearest chemist indicated by the person. CM added

“The person would have to share medical prescription through whatsapp and if the chemist is in position to deliver the medicine to him at his location”

The services of the office of State Drug Controller and the Drug Inspectors would ensure supply of essential medicines to the citizens and needy person would have to bear the cost of medicine and delivery charges on his location.

Government also seeking volunteers and NGOs for services to deliver medicine from the shop of chemist to the location of needy person.