Shimla: A Haryana resident has died and three others sustained injuries after a tomato-laden truck plunged into a deep gorge in Chopal Sub Division, district Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar (35) resident of Karnal, Haryana while the injured have been identified as Shjad Ali (30), resident of Bharanu village in Nerwa,

Rahul (25) and Sandeep (24), are both residents of Karnal, Haryana.

The accident took place on Saturday night when they were on their way to Saharanpur from Bharanu village. When they reached near Dawada village, the truck skidded into a deep gorge after a part of the road had sunk, killing one person on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as they were informed by local residents. Police rescued the injured with the help of local residents and also recovered the dead body.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Nerwa from where they have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for further treatment. A postmortem of the deceased has also been conducted.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.