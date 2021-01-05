Shimla: Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla has asked party leaders to gear up for the forthcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Shukla, in a first joint meeting of the State Congress Political Affairs, Election Strategy Committee and Coordination Committee through video conferencing on Tuesday, inquired about the party’s strategy for the Panchayati Raj elections in the state.

He asked party cadre to ensure party supported candidates Panchayati Raj Elections. He said

“Although these elections are not being held on party symbols but efforts should be made to bring people of the party ideology come forward and get elected. It will anyhow give strength to the Congress.”

State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed that the state Congress is working with full coordination to ensure that the Congress vote is not divided in these elections.

In the meeting, senior leader of the party, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh emphasized on discipline and asked young leaders to come forward. Complementing state Congress working, veteran leader said the Congress is doing a good job in the state.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, said that the Congress is firmly responding to every propaganda of the ruling BJP in and out of the House.

State Congress General Secretary Organization Rajneesh Kimta convened the meeting.