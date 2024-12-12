Shimla: In a scathing attack on the Congress government, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Tuesday demanded a public apology from Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla for his controversial remarks. He also called for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, citing ongoing failures in governance and unresolved issues affecting the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur accused the Congress government of misusing public funds and failing to address the state’s pressing concerns. “The government celebrated its two-year tenure by spending over ₹25 crore, yet failed to highlight a single noteworthy achievement. This extravagant celebration is a document of failures,” he said.

He further criticized the Congress leadership for using what he termed as “abusive language” and stated that such behaviour will not be tolerated. “Rajeev Shukla must issue a public apology for his remarks. The Congress is setting a new low in political discourse, and this cannot continue,” Thakur added.

Thakur pointed out the plight of retired HRTC employees, who, according to him, have been protesting repeatedly for their pensions. “Even while boasting from the stage, the Deputy CM failed to address the issue of delayed pensions. If he has any sense of accountability, he should step down. The ongoing protests by HRTC retirees are proof of the government’s negligence,” he said.

Jairam Thakur alleged that the Congress government is attempting to suppress dissenting voices by targeting journalists and officials. “The practice of issuing threats from public platforms to journalists and government officers is an alarming trend. The government seems more interested in silencing critics than addressing its own shortcomings,” he remarked.

Thakur also accused the government of seeking praise from the media instead of focusing on governance. “The Congress should come out of its dictatorial mindset and stop blaming journalists for their failures,” he added.

Highlighting the internal rifts within the Congress, Thakur alleged that factionalism is at its peak. Referring to recent public events, he stated, “The infighting within the Congress is evident. Leaders are more focused on outshining each other than governing the state effectively. The state president was even stopped mid-speech during a public event, further exposing the cracks within the party.”

Thakur also questioned the government on alleged scams, including those in liquor, mining, and solar projects. “Instead of making baseless accusations against the opposition, the government should answer these allegations. If it has nothing to hide, it should initiate investigations and take action against those responsible,” he asserted.

The Leader of Opposition reiterated his demand for accountability, stating that Congress cannot escape the allegations and must provide satisfactory answers to the public.