Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP has condemned the abusive language used by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry during a debate in Lok Sabha against Hamirpur parliamentarian Anurag Thakur.

BJP state president and member of parliament Suresh Kashyap said that when Anurag Thakur was speaking about the intricacies of the PMRF in a detailed manner and exposed the Gandhi Nehru family about their discrepancies during their regime once again the Congress party could not digest the attack on the Gandhi Nehru family. Kashyap said

“it is shameful how a member of parliament of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry use unparliamentary language against Anurag Thakur. This is just not an insult for the nation but it is also a big insert for Himachal as Anurag Thakur to the land of Himachal Pradesh.”

Kashyap claimed that Congress, once again, exposed in front of the general public and have unabled to come out of the dynasty politics.

Himachal BJP president demanded apology from Adhir Ranjan.

Earlier, defending the PM-CARES fund, Thakur said, “PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru & Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM’s National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this.”

Targeting, opposition, especially Congress, Anurag Thakur stated that Opositon members are “opposing PM Cares Fund, just for the sake of it, is like they opposed EVMs and then lost many elections. They subsequently termed Jan Dhan, demonetisation, Triple Talaq and GST as bad. They find defect in everything, truth is their intention is defected,”

Blaming Congress for misusing PM Relief Fund, Anurag Thakur said “Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?”

Congress leaders protested Thakur statement and even Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry used abusive language against Anurag Thakur.