Rohru – In a tribute to one of Himachal Pradesh’s most revered leaders, the state government has decided to rename Seema College, Rohru, after the late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Announcing this during the annual function of the college, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the state and the Rohru region, calling him a visionary who shaped the future of countless individuals.

Seema College, established in 1998 during Virbhadra Singh’s tenure, began with just 16 students. Today, it stands as a thriving institution offering diverse streams, including Humanities, Commerce, Science, BCA, PGDCA, IGNOU courses, and various skill-based programs. This transformation reflects Singh’s commitment to promoting education, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Chief Minister Sukhu also announced the introduction of a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) course at the college from the next academic session. To support the growing needs of students, he pledged substantial financial assistance for the construction of a hostel and unveiled plans for a multipurpose building. These developments aim to enhance the educational infrastructure and align with the late leader’s vision of empowering youth through quality education.

Virbhadra Singh: A Visionary Leader

Virbhadra Singh’s legacy extends far beyond the walls of Seema College. Known as the “architect of modern Himachal Pradesh,” Singh’s dedication to equitable development transformed Rohru and many other parts of the state. He was instrumental in establishing educational institutions, improving healthcare access, and building infrastructure in remote areas.

His connection to Rohru, a constituency he nurtured for decades, remains deeply etched in the hearts of its residents. Projects like the development of schools, roads, and healthcare facilities in the region stand as enduring symbols of his leadership.

The decision to rename Seema College has been met with widespread appreciation from locals and alumni alike. Many see this as a fitting acknowledgement of Virbhadra Singh’s contributions to the region. “He was not just a leader; he was a mentor who believed in the power of education to change lives,” said a local resident.