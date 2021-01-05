Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has initiated the process of formulation of the State Budget for the year 2021-22.

In order to make the budget people centric, participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in the society, the state government has invited suggestions from the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget for 2021-22.

The suggestions may be sent by email to [email protected] or by letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Finance to the Government of HP at Room No. 524, Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by 10th January, 2021.

The suggestions can be on any issue including increasing resources, expenditure control and other budgetary issues for the annual budget of 2021-22.