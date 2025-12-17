Chopal – Calling roads the lifelines of hill areas, Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta on Tuesday said that all villages in the Chopal Assembly constituency will be connected by road within the next two years. He said that despite the difficult terrain, the government is committed to improving basic infrastructure in remote areas to ensure better access to essential services.

Kimta was speaking at Gauncha village in Bharanu Panchayat of Chopal subdivision of Shimla district, where a long-pending demand of the villagers was fulfilled with the inauguration of a connecting road. Gauncha was linked by road for the first time nearly 78 years after Independence.

The newly constructed road, around 4.5 km long, was inaugurated on the occasion. Highlighting the challenges of road construction in hilly regions, Kimta said that many villages in Chopal still lack road connectivity. However, he added that awareness and cooperation among people have increased, making it easier to take development works forward. The government, he said, will make every possible effort to connect the remaining villages in the constituency within the next two years.

Kimta also said that the road from Gauncha to Gayahan village is expected to be completed by 2026. He added that the Gauncha road will be paved in the coming years to ensure smooth and all-weather connectivity. The possibilities of starting a regular bus service from Baya Bharanu will also be explored.

The occasion turned into a celebration for the villagers, who were visibly overjoyed at finally seeing their village connected by road. The arrival of the bus was greeted with enthusiasm, and villagers celebrated the moment by dancing. Kimta and accompanying officials were welcomed with garlands and flowers.

The road connectivity is expected to ease access to healthcare, education, markets and government services for residents of Gauncha and nearby villages, while strengthening overall connectivity in the remote areas of Chopal.