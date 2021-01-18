Shimla: The first meeting of the newly constituted Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads of the state will be held on 27 January, 2021.

The state government has issued a notification in this regard on 16 January 2021 under section 128 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar on Monday said that Panchayat Pradhan will administer oath to ward members during the meeting besides holding discussions on various local matters by the gram panchayats.

Virender Kanwar said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to administer oath to Pradhans an Up-Pradhans by the Chief Minister this time. The Chief Minister has decided that under the provisions of Section 127 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 and Rule 22 of the General Rules 1997, the concerned Sub-Divisional officers would administer oath to them from 22-26 January, 2021 at the block level.

The Minister said that the oath to the members of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishads would be administered by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Civil and Deputy Magistrates respectively under sections 79 and 90 of Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 and provisions of Rules 85 and 86 of the read Election Rules.