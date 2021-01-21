Lodhi Majra Panchayat of Nalagarh registers highest 94 percent turnout

Shimla: In the last phase of Panchayat Election, 81 percent electorates exercised their franchise in the state.

The polling was held in 1137 Gram Panchayats in the third phase. State Election Commission informed ay that around 81 percent polling was registered today in the third and final phase of the elections for Panchayati Raj Institutes.

The highest 94 percent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra Panchayat of Nalagarh development block in Solan district.

As per Commission report, 49 Covid-19 patients and persons in isolation also cast their votes by following standard operating procedures.

The poll was held peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident in the state.

The counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on 22 January, 2021 at block headquarters.