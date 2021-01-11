Shimla: COVID-19 active cases in the state has dropped below 1,000-mark on Sunday, first time since July 2020.

The state has reported 86 positive cases on Sunday while 202 positive patients have recovered and lowered the active case tally to 971 in the state. On July, 28, active cases have first time surged past to the 1000 tally in the state.

Kangra district has maximum 259 active COVID cases, Mandi 123, Hamirpur 105, Shimla 104 active virus cases. Solan 91, Sirmour 87, Una 51, Chamba 47, Bilapsur 46, Kullu 37, Kinnaur 15 and Lahaul-Spiti district has 6 active Coronavirus cases.

So far state has tested total 8,49,866 persons for Covid-19 of which 7,93,080 persons have been tested negative. So far 56,452 persons have tested for the COVID in the state and 947 have succumbed to the virus.