Cabinet nod for 56 JE posts in Jal Shakti Vibhag

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today accorded approval to reduce sewerage charges from 50 percent to 30 percent of the water bills being charged by the Jal Shakti Vibhag. The Cabient decision would provide much needed relief to the thousands of consumers of the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to implement Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and to create and fill up one post each of Women Welfare Officer and two posts each of District Coordinator in each district on outsource basis.

The Cabinet gave its approval for constitution of State Food Commission for effective monitoring and review of implementation of National Food Security Act, 2013 in the State.

The Cabinet also decided to simplify policy for providing ‘Compassionate Employment’ and delegation of powers to departments for disposal of cases of compassionate employment. Now instead of Clerks, the cases will be considered to the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up 30 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 20 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) and 6 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Jal Shakti Vibhag on contract basis.

The Cabinet decided to fill up two posts of Steno Typist on contract basis and one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kullu, besides one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of Deputy Commissioner Chamba.

It gave its approval to fill up two posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on contract basis as backlog under the quota meant for dependents of freedom fighters in Co-operation Department.

The Cabinet gave its consent for appointment of 18 left out staff nurses working under the National Health Mission in Rogi Kalyan Samiti on contract from the roster points in respect of which requisition of recruitment of staff nurses has already been placed by Director Health Services with Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur by considering these appointments from prospective date.