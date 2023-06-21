Illegal Transactions Linked to Online Betting and Gaming Activities

In a major breakthrough, the Kangra Police have apprehended 11 individuals suspected of orchestrating illegal transactions worth crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts. The accused allegedly opened bank accounts without the knowledge or consent of the account holders. Two individuals from Baijnath and Paprola in Himachal Pradesh have been arrested, alongside nine others from Mohali in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Police have also seized a substantial cache of evidence, including 13 laptops, 38 mobile phones, 34 debit and credit cards, 33 SIM cards, and various other items.

The Police have uncovered a connection between illicit funds and online betting and gaming activities. Superintendent of Police Agnihotri disclosed that a specialized team, led by SHO Surendra Kumar, conducted raids on four flats in Mohali, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of incriminating evidence from two of the flats. The seized mobile phones, laptops, and hard disks will undergo thorough analysis, with efforts underway to recover additional data. While the fraudulent bank accounts identified so far are associated with addresses in Dharamshala, Baijnath, and Mohali, investigators suspect that the network may extend to other regions. In order to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing operation and facilitate further arrests, the identities of the accused have not been disclosed.

The case initially came to light when a young resident of Chamba, filed a complaint at the Dharamshala police station, stating that an account had been fraudulently opened in his name at Canara Bank without his knowledge. Upon receiving the bank details, he discovered transactions totalling Rs 65 lakh. Prompted by the victim’s complaint, the police launched an investigation, which ultimately led to the arrest of two suspects from Baijnath and Paprola. It was revealed that the accused had conducted transactions from various unsuspecting account holders without their consent or knowledge.