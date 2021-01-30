More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) on Saturday.

The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6% (just 1.58%) of India’s total Positive Cases, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its statement.

9 States/UTs have a higher weekly Positivity Rate than the national average. Kerala records highest weekly positivity rate with 12.20%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7.30%.

27 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate less than the national average.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%). India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

Over 1,04,09,160 patients have recovered so far. 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

India has also significantly scaled up its COVID19 inoculation drive. As on 30th January, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 35 lakh (35,00,027) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.