Shimla: For monitoring covid-19 cases in the State, the state government has constituted four committees i.e., Logistic Committee, Covid-19 patient/ ambulance management, Corporate Social Responsibility Coordination/ Contribution Committee and Media/ IEC committee.

A Spokesperson of the State Government informed on Thursday that Chief Secretary Anil Khachi gave approval to these committees.

In Logistic Committee, MD HP State Electronic Development Corporation Arindam Chaudhary would be the Convener, Joint Director Ayurveda Rakhi, GM HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam Sunny Sharma and OSD Dr. Jaswal would be members and Dr. Jitender Chauhan of Directorate of Health Service would be nodal officer.

This committee monitor the availability of oxygen as per requirement at all facilities, ensure orders timely placement of orders of oxygen cylinder, decide movement of oxygen cylinder as per requirement/ patient load both inter district and inter facility, make PSA plants operational and plan for creation of additional bed capacity at various levels.

The Covid-19 patient and ambulance management committee includes Dr. Rajesh Thakur, SSO NHM HP as convener, Dr. Malay Sarkar, Dr. Sanjay Mahajan of IGMC and Dr. Padam Negi of DDHS as members. The committee would ensure creation of triage space at all facilities in DCHs and DCHCs.

Corporate Social Responsibility Coordination/ Contribution Committee would include Director Urban Development Abid Hussian as Convener, Additional Director DHS Sumit Khimta and DDHS Dr. Ramesh Chand as members. The committee would mobilize corporate and CSR contributions to HP SDMA Covid-19 SDRF fund by getting in touch with prospective donors and industry associations.

Mission Director NHM HP Dr. Nipun Jindal would be the Convener of Media and IEC Committee, which would have Deputy MD NHM HP Dr. Gopal Beri, SPO NHM HP DR. Anjali Chauhan and Assistance Public Relations Officer of Directorate of Information and Public Relations Sanjay Saini as members of the committee. The Committee would regularly and promptly disseminate information to media and eliminate information gaps at all levels.