State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta accused the Chopal MLA (BJP) for misleading the people of the area on Nagar Panchyat and PRI elections.

He advised the MLA to seek votes for his party backed candidates in the name of progress and development, instead of resorting to false propaganda against Congress party and its leaders in an attempt to mislead the people of the area.

He also slammed him for presenting false facts to his party High Command.

Addressing media persons in Chopal on Friday, Kimta claimed that the Congress will win the Nagar Panchyat elections with an overwhelming majority. He charged the MLA of trying to mislead and pressurise the voters in favour of the BJP supported candidates in the Chopal Nagar Panchyat elections.

The Congress-supported candidtes in the fray in all the Zila Parishad wards of Chopal are getting support of the people of the wards, he said.

Kimta alleged that the MLA had failed to bring any financial assistance for the development of Nagar Panchyat in the last 8 years of his term.

“There has been high level of corruption during his tenure,” he charged, further alleging that there has been scam of crores of ruppees in Public Works Department of Chopal.

“The people are aware of the development of the area during the time of the previous Congress government,” he said, adding that a beginning of instilling faith in the Congress Party has been made with the ward number 2 and 5 witnessing Congress- supported candidates being elected unopposed.