Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated 18 bedded prefabricated Covid hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla.

The Chief Minister also dedicated e. Clinic, e. Court evidence, video conferencing and telemedicine the facilities to the people of the State.

Chief Minister also inaugurated the blood donation camp organized by Outsource Official Association, Security Staff, ward attendants in IGMC Shimla. 75 units of blood was donated in the camp.