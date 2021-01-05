Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 4 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while 102 new positive cases were also reported in the state.

Shimla district has reported 2 COVID deaths, while Mandi and Chamba have 1 each COVID death. Total 938 COVID patients have died from the virus in the state.

Recovery rate is also improving in the state as today only 307 COVID patients have recovered and now active cases have come down to 1437.

So far 8,09,088 persons have been tested for Covid-19 till date of which 55,910 persons have been tested positive for the Coronavirus.