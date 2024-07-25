Monsoon Misses Mark in Himachal: 40% Rainfall Deficit Recorded

Shimla — Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe drought-like conditions as the state has received 40 percent less rainfall than normal during this monsoon season. From June 27 to July 24, the state, which typically expects 293 mm of rainfall, has recorded only 177 mm.

The reduced rainfall has adversely affected all districts in the state, leading to drying rivers, streams, and reduced water levels in stepwells. This situation has raised significant concerns about drinking water availability, with the Jal Shakti Department expressing worries over the dwindling resources.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, the monsoon has weakened after a brief period of activity, resulting in insufficient rainfall across the state. However, forecasts suggest that the monsoon may become active again in the coming days, providing some hope for relief.

Over the past month, certain regions have been particularly hard hit. Lahaul-Spiti received the least rainfall at 76 percent below normal levels, followed by Sirmaur at 59 percent, Kinnaur at 52 percent, Una at 50 percent, and Chamba at 49 percent. Other districts have also experienced significant deficits, with Bilaspur recording 33 percent less rainfall than normal, Hamirpur 40 percent, Kangra 15 percent, Kullu 36 percent, Mandi 23 percent, Shimla 25 percent, and Solan 44 percent less.

In July alone, the state received 32 percent less rainfall than normal, with only Kangra district receiving 6 percent more rainfall than usual. The other 11 districts experienced below-normal rainfall, with only 131 mm recorded from July 1 to 24, compared to the normal 192 mm.

Monsoon entered the state on June 27, but significant rainfall has occurred only two to three times in the past month. The lack of rain has increased humidity in the plains and reduced water levels in rivers and streams. In Hamirpur district, only drizzles have been reported, raising concerns about crop damage due to insufficient irrigation water.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in many areas from July 27 to 30, with a possibility of light rain on Thursday and Friday.