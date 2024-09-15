Apple growers reap rewards as the state government’s Universal Carton reform enhances quality and pricing

The apple industry in Himachal Pradesh has experienced a significant boost in 2024, thanks to the introduction of the Universal Carton system. This innovative packaging initiative by the state government has transformed the way apples are packaged, transported, and marketed, leading to reduced losses and increased profits for orchardists across the state.

For years, apple growers in Himachal Pradesh faced challenges due to inadequate packaging, which often resulted in damaged produce and lower prices. The traditional cartons lacked the strength to protect apples during transit, causing a decline in their market value. In response, the Himachal Pradesh government introduced the Universal Carton, a solution designed to preserve the quality of apples while increasing their competitiveness in the marketplace.

Better Packaging, Better Prices

The Universal Carton was specifically developed with multi-layered trays, reinforced bursting strength, and improved compressive resistance. These features ensure that apples remain well-protected throughout the journey from orchards to markets, minimizing the risk of damage. This not only safeguards the fruit’s quality but also allows growers to present their produce in pristine condition, which ultimately fetches them better prices.

The new packaging system also empowers growers by giving them more control over the sale process. Orchardists can now set their own prices, reducing their reliance on middlemen and traders who often exploited the situation by purchasing apples at lower rates. With the Universal Carton, growers have gained greater financial independence and higher returns for their crops.

Comprehensive Government Support

The state government has taken several steps to ensure the successful implementation of the Universal Carton reform. Local carton manufacturing units have been established, creating jobs and ensuring that the cartons are readily available to apple growers in every region. Additionally, the government has organized training programs to help orchardists adapt to the new system, ensuring a smooth transition from the traditional packaging methods.

“The Universal Carton reform is a milestone for Himachal’s apple industry. It addresses a long-standing issue and provides orchardists with the tools they need to secure better prices for their produce,” said a senior government official. “This initiative not only benefits the growers but also strengthens the state’s horticulture sector as a whole.”

Widespread Success Across Himachal Pradesh

The adoption of the Universal Carton has been widespread, with over 1.12 crore cartons being used to transport apples to markets across the country. Shimla and Kinnaur have emerged as the leading districts, accounting for 71.49 lakh cartons. Other districts, including Solan, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, have also seen significant use of the new packaging system, contributing 19 lakh 47 thousand 511 and 13 lakh 16 thousand 88 cartons, respectively.

Even smaller districts like Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur have joined the reform, using thousands of Universal Cartons to protect their apple harvests. The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has played a vital role, contributing 50,000 cartons to support apple growers.

Ripple Effect on the Horticulture Sector

The success of the Universal Carton reform is not limited to the apple industry. The initiative is expected to have a ripple effect, encouraging similar improvements in packaging and marketing strategies across other horticultural sectors in the state. By enhancing packaging methods, the government aims to improve the overall quality and marketability of Himachal’s horticultural produce, further driving economic growth in the region.

With its ability to cut losses and raise profits for orchardists, the Universal Carton system has emerged as a game-changer for the apple industry in Himachal Pradesh. As the reform continues to gain momentum, it is set to create a lasting impact on the state’s economy and the livelihoods of its orchardists.