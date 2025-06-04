OPD Slips Now ₹10, Free Diagnostic Tests for 14 Categories Withdrawn in Himachal

Shimla: In a major policy shift aimed at addressing the worsening financial crisis, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the introduction of user charges in all government health institutions. Starting June 5, patients visiting government hospitals will have to pay ₹10 for an OPD slip — a service that had previously been free of cost.

The official notification was issued by the state’s Health Secretary, confirming that this step is part of a broader strategy to improve the functioning of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS). The RKS, responsible for maintaining cleanliness, infrastructure, medical equipment, and other services in hospitals, will now be allowed to collect user charges as per local requirements.

Adding to the public’s burden, the government has also revoked free diagnostic services for 133 types of medical tests that were earlier provided without charge in state hospitals. The rollback applies even to the 14 categories of beneficiaries — including BPL families, senior citizens, pregnant women, and others — who were recently promised free diagnostic tests and X-rays under a May 26 notification. That notification now stands withdrawn.

Government officials argue that these tough decisions have been made in light of the state’s deteriorating financial health. The Sukhu-led administration is scaling back on several subsidy-based services in an effort to restore fiscal discipline.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also defended the move, saying that a nominal fee on OPD slips would make people value the healthcare services they are receiving. “People don’t take care of OPD slips when they are given for free. A small charge may bring responsibility and also contribute to better facilities,” he said.

However, the decisions are likely to hit low-income families and rural populations the hardest, many of whom rely entirely on government hospitals for treatment. Public health activists and opposition leaders are expected to raise questions over whether the move undermines the state’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare.

With the financial crisis prompting cutbacks across sectors, it remains to be seen whether these user charges will actually improve hospital conditions — or simply shift the burden to already struggling citizens.