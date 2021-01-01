Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 193 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, while 412 virus patients have recovered.

Mandi district has reported 60 new positive cases, while Kangra district has tested 46 new cases. Solan 25, Shimla 20, Hamirpur 12, Kullu 7, Kinnaur and Sirmour 6 each positive cases, Bilaspur 5, Chamba and Una 3 each coronavirus cases.

412 COVID-19 patients have also recovered of which 163 in Kangra district. State has now 2394 active virus cases of which Mandi district has 558, Kangra 420, Solan 360, Shimla 251, Hamirpur 176, Una 150, Bilaspur 135, Chamba 117, Sirmour 91, Kullu 66, Lahaul-Spiti 38 and Kinnaur district has 34 active cases.

State has reported total 55,470 positive cases so far and 52,104 patients have recovered and 924 patients have died from the Coronavirus.