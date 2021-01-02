Shimla: Himachal Police have challaned 43,787 people and fine worth Rs 2.26 Crore was collected for not wearing mask in Himachal.

This is revealed by the data of Himachal Police till last year end upto 31 December.

File Photo

Majority of the people not wearing masks were challaned in district Una, wherein 8,481 people were challaned and fine realized was 24,32,950 followed by Kangra district with 6225 challans and fine collection of Rs 18,89,900.

5813 people were challaned and fine worth Rs 40,60,400 collected in Kullu district.

In Solan district Rs 38,02,100 fine was collected as 5473 persons were challaned, this includes Rs 19,36,600 fine collected from Baddi.

In district Shimla and Mandi fine collected was Rs 28,84,900 and Rs 2138900 respectively, as 4,223 people were fined in Shimla and 3,103 people in Mandi district. Rs 15,83,500 fine was collected in Chamba district, Rs 8,81,500 in Hamirpur, Rs 13,34,100 in Sirmaur, 7,00,000 Kinnaur, Rs 7,83,400 Bilaspur and Rs 1,13,500 Lahaul-Spiti.

State government had made wearing mask mandatory in view of the Covid-19 for everyone across the state and was considered a punishable offence.