Shimla: Veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh denouncing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur cautioned him to refrain from misleading the public of his assembly constituency.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, a six-time Chief Minister, Singh ridiculed Thakur for not only trying to mislead the people of his Assembly constituency Arki, but also for trying to teach him the duties of a public representative towards his constituency.

Thakur had stated that Singh was not fulfilling his duty as an elected representative of Arki assembly constituency.

“The people of the state have given me the opportunity to serve the nation and the state in various capacities, for last 60 years and hence Jai Ram Thakur should not teach him what to do,” said Singh, adding that it’s been after three years that the chief minister has remembered Arki and district Solan .

Accusing, Jai Ram Thakur for failing miserably in developing the state, Singh said that he should focus all his attention towards resolving the problems of the state, instead of misleading the public by making useless statements.

Taking a dig, he said, “ All the schemes that were inaugurated by the Chief Minister in the last three years were the ones that were started during my last tenure,” he said, adding that the statement of Thakur that proper budget provision had not been made for these schemes were baseless and unfounded.

Singh challenged Thakur to prove his statement that the foundation stones were laid without budget provision.