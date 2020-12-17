Shimla: Himachal High Court on Thursday directed the state government to find out the viability of providing diet food to the COVID- 19 patients, like diabetic, old age and children admitted in the hospital.

The order was passed on Thursday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara while hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

It was brought to the notice of the court that in Covid care centres, uniform food is provided/ distributed to all the patients in general, which may not be suitable to all the patients.

Keeping in view of such patients the state government has been asked to take appropriate decision to allow such patients to have home food or special food.

It was also submitted that most of the cured/tested negative patients for Covid, fail to take proper care and sometimes may need check-up, therefore there is a need to post Covid OPD Centres for the follow-up of such patients.

The next hearing has been fixed for December 22.