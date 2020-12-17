Shimla: There is no let-up in COVID cases in the state as on Thursday Himachal Pradesh has reported 463 positive cases and 10 Covid deaths, while 532 patients have recovered from the virus.

Mandi district has tested 171 positive cases, highest in the state, while Kangra District has 88 positive cases and Shimla recorded 63 cases.

Solan 50, Kullu 24, Chamba 22, Una 14, Hamirpur 10, Lahaul-Spiti 7, Bilaspur 6 and Sirmour and Kinnaur districts have recorded 4 each Covid cases.

State has also reported 10 Covid deaths of which 4 deaths in Shimla, 2 in Kinnaur and 1 each in Mandi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra. Total Covid deaths have jumped to 846 in the state.

Now state has 51,143 total coronavirus cases, 44109 has recovered and 6139 are active Covid cases.