Shimla: Six-Month-old child has died from COVID-19. As per report Child had Cardiac arrhythmia with structural heart disease with CCF with COVID 19 pneumonia with severe anaemia.

The state has reported 5 COVID deaths on Thursday of which one death each has been reported from Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Shimla and Mandi districts. Total death has now reached to 887 in the state.

The state has also recorded 374 new Covid positive cases. District Mandi has reported 102 new positive cases, Kangra 76 and Solan district tested 42 new cases. Shimla 34, Chamba 26, Bilaspur and Hamirpur 22 each, Una 18, Sirmour 10, Kullu 9, Kinnaur 7 and Lahaul-Spiti district 6 new coronavirus cases.

317 Covid patients have also recovered and now state has 4681 active virus cases. Mandi district ahs highest 1076 active cases, while Solan 850, Kangra 729, Shimla 707, Bilaspur 236, Hamirpur 219, Kullu 213, Chamba 196, Sirmour 188, Una 167, Kinnaur 62 and Lahaul-Spiti has 41 Covid active cases.