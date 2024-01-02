New Delhi/Kasauli – In a significant stride towards bolstering India’s health infrastructure, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art Bio Safety Level Three (BSL-3) laboratory at the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli on Tuesday.

The BSL-3 laboratory, the first of its kind in the state, is poised to become a crucial hub for researching emerging viruses and bacteria that may pose threats in the future. This pioneering research is expected to play a pivotal role in the health sector, potentially leading to the development of new medicines and vaccines.

With modern equipment and cutting-edge technology, the lab aims to expedite research endeavours and enhance the region’s preparedness and response capabilities, especially in dealing with high-risk pathogens and outbreak-prone diseases. The establishment of this lab comes after receiving approval from the Central Government and the Directorate General of Health Services last year.

The lab’s unique position in Kasauli will eliminate the need for virus detection to be outsourced to labs in Delhi, signifying a significant leap in local research and diagnostic capabilities. The facility is expected to become operational promptly, facilitating the research and detection of dangerous viruses that were previously beyond the scope of the existing infrastructure.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of the BSL-3 laboratory in strengthening the region’s capacity for preparedness and response to outbreaks caused by high-risk pathogens. Drawing a parallel between healthcare professionals and defense forces, he stressed the need for continuous vigilance and improvement in skills for timely disease detection.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya quoted the Prime Minister, stating, “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.” He underscored the significance of public awareness regarding personal health, particularly in preventing lifestyle diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases.

Shimla parliamentary constituency MP Suresh Kashyap, present at CRI, expressed optimism about the positive impact the lab would have on the region’s scientific landscape and healthcare services.

The establishment of the BSL-3 laboratory marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to fortify its healthcare infrastructure, ensuring a robust response to emerging health challenges and fostering advancements in medical research.