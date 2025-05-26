Hospitals instructed to boost preparedness; public urged to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

Shimla – With a fresh rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases reported from across the country, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a health alert and directed all district hospitals and medical colleges to remain vigilant. The National Health Mission (NHM) has issued an advisory to step up surveillance and strengthen hospital infrastructure to handle potential outbreaks in the near future.

The state has asked health institutions to ensure adequate preparations, including the availability of beds, oxygen supply, ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, PSA plants, antibiotics, and essential medicines. Hospitals have also been instructed to ensure proper reporting of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in OPD and IPD through the IHIP–IDSP portal.

The NHM advisory mandates that all confirmed cases of COVID-19 and influenza be reported through the L-form. Furthermore, if any COVID samples are taken, they must be sent for whole genome sequencing to the Department of Microbiology at SLBS Government Medical College Nerchowk, Mandi, or to NIV Pune, under the INSACOG network. Positive cases should also be reported promptly to the District and State Surveillance Units for further action.

Health officials have warned that elderly individuals and those with weak immune systems remain at a higher risk of infection. Such vulnerable populations have been urged to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.

Officials noted that while the JN.1 subvariant has shown lower severity, it is more capable of evading immunity developed through vaccination due to new mutations. Common symptoms of Omicron and its subvariants like JN.1 include dry cough, blocked or runny nose, headache, sore throat, fever, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, and sometimes digestive issues.

The health department emphasised the need for continued vigilance to prevent any potential surge, especially during the seasonal flu period.