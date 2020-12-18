Solan: Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) and Solan based Shoolini University signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the industry-academia partnership.

The MoU was signed virtually by the Chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI Vivek Atray and Dr Sunil Puri, Registrar of the Shoolini University.

Speaking on the occasion Dr P.K. Khosla, Chancellor of the University congratulated the PRCI for taking up the initiative which would help the faculty and the students in further improving their communication skills to make their lives more useful for the society.

Dr Khosla said that the partnership shall support the University’s efforts to make it into a centre of excellence, inculcate the values of rich Indian ethos in the students, and make them ambassadors of goodwill to spread the message across the globe in whatever they do.

On this occasion a Young Communicators Club was also chartered at the University to empower students to network with the professionals, explore newer research and internship opportunities, and become better human beings, said Vivek Atray.

This is the first Communicators Club that has been established in the northern region and the chapter would enter into similar arrangement with other universities here, Vivek Atray added.

The PRCI chief mentor and chairman emeritus, M.B. Jayaram shared the growing footprint of the professional body in the country with 38 chapters and presence abroad, especially Dubai, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, etc.