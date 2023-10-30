Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a remarkable digital transformation as the Department of Digital Technology and Governance prepares to launch the eagerly anticipated “Digital-Ignition Contest.” Scheduled to commence on November 1st, 2023, this contest is poised to ignite the spark of innovation and technological prowess among the youth of the state.

In an effort to encourage young minds to explore the world of digital technology, this State Level contest is open to students from class 6 and above, encompassing both government and private schools. The brainchild of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, the initiative is receiving an enthusiastic response from the academic and administrative communities.

Dr. Abhishek Jain, the Secretary of Digital Technologies and Governance, expressed the pivotal role of technology in the global landscape. He highlighted the positive changes brought about by technology, particularly in the field of education. He emphasized that the use of information technology has enhanced students’ abilities and efficiency, which can ultimately contribute to the progress and development of the state.

The Digital-Ignition Contest is a multi-faceted competition, aiming to cater to a wide range of students. Participants from classes VI to VIII are required to create a PowerPoint presentation on the theme, ‘Utilizing Digital Technologies for a Prosperous Himachal Pradesh.’ This encourages students to think creatively and practically about how digital tools can contribute to the state’s growth and well-being.

Meanwhile, students from classes 9 to 12, as well as college-level students, have been tasked with the challenge of crafting a concept note on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Governance.’ This not only showcases their understanding of advanced technology but also prompts them to consider its application in the government sector.

In addition, there will be a quiz session on ‘Using Artificial Intelligence for Governance, Digital Literacy, and Cybersecurity’ for students in the 9th to 12th grades. This not only tests their knowledge but also encourages them to stay up to date with the latest developments in the digital world.

The highlight of the contest is the grand prize distribution ceremony, which is set to take place on Children’s Day. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be present to honour the winners. The first-place champions in each category will be awarded a cash prize of one lakh rupees, an enticing incentive for their innovative efforts. The first runners-up will receive Rs. 60,000, and the second runners-up will be granted Rs. 40,000.

Dr. Jain, in a fervent call to action, encouraged the youth of the state to participate actively in this contest. He underlined the significance of their creative contributions, as they have the potential to shape the technological landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

For those interested in participating, entries can be submitted through the contest’s official website at http://contest.hp.gov.in. Additionally, a dedicated helpline is available for inquiries; individuals can contact the contest organizers at 0177-2628914 during regular working hours, from 10 am to 5 pm.

This initiative promises to inspire the next generation of digital pioneers and innovators, promoting the use of technology for the greater good of Himachal Pradesh and beyond. As the contest’s start date on November 1st approaches, the excitement and anticipation are palpable, and the future of Himachal’s digital landscape looks brighter than ever.