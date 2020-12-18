Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has invited applications for filling up 29 faculty posts in various departments and one Assistant Librarian post.

As per the notification, 18 seats are for General category, 7 SC, 2 each for ST and OBC while 1 each post is reserve for EWS and PwD.

Post of Professor in Bio-Technology is on regular basis and other 29 posts of Assistant Professor and Assistant Librarian are on contract basis.

The last date of applying is 12 January 2021. The candidates applying from the tribal areas may send their applications form by 27 January.

