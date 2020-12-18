New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi and demanded to expedite the radar survey of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in district Mandi.

The proposed airport would go a long way in promoting high and tourism in the State besides serving as base for the Air Force in case of requirement, Thakur apprised Union Minister.

He also demanded to complete survey formalities at the earliest besides providing financial assistance to State Government for moving ahead.

Chief Minister also requested for expansion of the runways of Shimla and Gaggal airports besides resuming air services at Shimla airport.

The Union Minister directed the officers of the Airports Authority of India to expedite the process.