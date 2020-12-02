Shimla: Putting all speculation to rest, Indian Youth Congress appointed Nigam Bhandari new Youth Congress president of the state. While Yadupati Thakur was appointed working president.

Nigam will hold the position for next three years. He will be second state youth Congress president from Kinnaur district. Late Deshraj Negi hold the position in 1984-86.

Earlier, in Youth Congress election, Nigam Bhandari had secured 40,010 votes and Yadupati was polled 37,732. Result of the election was announced on October 30

Bhandari, while talking to the TNH, stressed working on grassroot level to strengthen party cadre at booth level.

Rajiv Shukla congratulated the newly appointed president and working president and asked them to work for strengthening the party on grassroot level and revitalize the youth wing.

Nigam Bhandari hails from Pangi village of Kalpa in district Kinnaur of the state. He is active party worker from past 13 years. He was elected campus president of H.P University in 2009 and NSUI State General Secretary in 2010. In 2011, Bhandari was elevated to the post of National Secretary of all India NSUI and was made in-charge of Maharastra, Mumbai, Orissa, Daman & Diu, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Andaman & Nicobar. Nigam coordinated in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. He was also assigned the task of AICC observer in MP Vidhan Sabha elections.