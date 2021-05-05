Cabinet cancels 10th Board exams, promotes students to next class

Shimla: Amidst the sharp Covid surge, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed the Corona Curfew to break the Corona chain.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to close all the government and private offices from 7 May, 2021 to midnight of 16 May, 2021.

The Cabinet also decided that all essential services such as health, electricity, telecommunication, water supply, sanitation etc. would remain open.

The Cabinet decided that work would continue at civil work sites, horticultural/agricultural and other project sites.

The Educational institutions in the State would remain closed till 31 May, 2021, the Cabinet decided and further directed to ply all government and private transport with 50 percent of occupancy.

Interestingly, the state Cabinet decided to continue inter-state transport.

Industrial establishments would work as per the guidelines issued by the State Government, it further ruled.

Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled.

“All the students would be promoted to 11th class by the Board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination,” Cabinet ruled.

It was also decided that 12th standard examination of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders.

Keeping in view the important role the department of Excise and Taxation in handling work related to collection of the revenue, which form major part of revenue earned by the State and to properly administer and regulate, the various tax laws in the State, the Cabinet gave its nod to create a specialized and dedicated separate service in the State ‘H.P. Revenue (State Taxes and Excise) Services in place of existing posts of the officers in the department.